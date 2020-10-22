L&T MRHL’s K.V.B. Reddy receives prestigious global award

Hyderabad: KVB Reddy, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), L&TMRHL (L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited) received the ‘Construction World Person of the Year 2020 – Private Sector’, by the Construction World Global Awards over an event held virtually.

The award is presented to professionals who have made considerable achievements in their careers and businesses, and through their efforts have propelled the industry forward.

On receiving the award KVB. Reddy said, “I humbly thank Construction World and the juries for conferring me this prestigious award. I also congratulate all the award winners this year. When I look back to my three and a half decades of professional journey, what brings me utmost joy is the learning that I could gain in the process. While receiving the Construction World Person of the Year 2020 Global Award today, I dedicate the success to each of my team members. The awards reiterates the fact that lot more hard work lies ahead for all of us.”