L&T’s smart tech solutions for civic management amid COVID

Hyderabad: ‘L&T Smart World & Communication’, a business unit of Larsen & Toubro, has rolled out smart technology solutions to combat COVID-19 in 20+ major cities across various states of India, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Prayagraj, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and others.

These technologies are helping respective city administrations in their current responsibilities of tracking patients, containing spread, monitoring quarantined people, controlling crowding by police personnel, galvanize rescue efforts by the administration, spreading COVID19 related messages to the populace and establishing rule of law in the current pandemic scenario.

The company has partnered with municipal and police agencies of various cities to set up technology and manage Command & Control Centers / City Operations Center across India. Telangana is one of the major states combating COVID 19 pandemic, here are L&T SW&C technology solutions arming various city administrations to combat the pandemic:

SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen &Toubro said, “L&T Smart World & Communication has been working with various city administrations and State Governments to effectively manage complex civic functions in metropolitan cities. With its ability to seamlessly integrate various smart technologies to manage surveillance, crowd management, message delivery & communication to the residing populace, L&T is supporting the transformation of city civic administrations.”

AI BASED VEHICLE MOVEMENT RESTRICTION: In Hyderabad, the administration issued an order asking people not to drive beyond 3-km from their residences even for buying essential goods.

L&T has devised an innovative way to help the police enforce the restriction. Using existing Machine Learning based Automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system vehicle locations are monitored continuously. Momenta vehicle crosses the 3-km limit; an automated alert is being sent out to the police. Additionally through the integration of Regional Transport Authority’s (RTA) database vehicle owners are identified aiding officials to issue a warning.

AI BASED CROWD CONTROL: Over 200+ cameras deployed in key areas across the city are enabled with deep learning-based crowd formation analytics triggering real-time alerts at the police command center. Hyderabad police have so far received 1000+ alerts and officials were successful in dispersing the crowd through field officers.

PUBLIC MESSAGE: The public address system (PAS) installed in different parts of Hyderabad connected to the police command centre. Apart from the regular announcements on COVID-19, law enforcement officials broadcast customized announcements ~ in terms of language, locality and content ~ whenever crowd gathering is detected.

MESSAGE DISPLAY: L&T has leveraged 40 Variable Message Display (VMD) boards setup for traffic management at arterial locations across Hyderabad. Precautionary measures and government communique on COVID-19 are being displayed on them.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.