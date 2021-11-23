Lucknow cab driver, who was slapped by woman, joins politics

Saadat Ali, the cab driver whose viral video of getting slapped by a woman 22 times in the middle of a busy street in Lucknow in July, has now announced that he will enter politics ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Saadat will be joining the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, formed by former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

The internet-famous cab driver enjoyed massive sympathy on social media for being wrongly slapped and humiliated after having his phone smashed to pieces on the road by an angry woman who also became infamous as the “toxic ultra-feminist.” He said that he joined politics to raise the voice of men and wants to work for the men who are harassed by women in the country. Ali claimed that there are several cases where men are not heard.

Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason #Lucknowcabdriver #lucknowgirl pic.twitter.com/w0XN5W3UEj — Sonu Gupta✨❤️ (@SonuGup46022700) August 4, 2021

Furthermore, he said that he has not yet received justice, and added that he has now joined the political party so that he can get justice and is also able to help other men too.

The incident took place on July 30, where Saadat Ali was slapped 22 times by a woman named Priyadarshini Yadav in Lucknow. The video shows that the incident took place at a zebra crossing wherein the traffic was stopped. Despite the attempts of the traffic police personnel to intervene, the girl continued to slap the cab driver.

Saadat also said that he will stand with cab drivers across the country as well.

According to DNA, Saadat’s lawyer who accompanied him also said that they did not get justice and that is why Saadat Ali joined the party.