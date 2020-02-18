Lucknow DM seeks proper security in city courts

A+ A-

Lucknow: Lucknow District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Prakash has written to city Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey, asking him to provide standard security in courts.

This comes three days after Bar Association General Secretary Jitu Yadav, along with a few others, were arrested in a case pertaining to the hurling of a crude bomb at lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi’s chamber in a Lucknow court complex on Thursday.

“The security of the collectorate must be ensured as there are 12 courts which function within the collectorate complex. These courts usually hear sensitive matters — like land, graft, murder and corruption. Litigants along with their advocates usually remain present there in the courts,” the DM said in the letter.

“This often leads to tense situations. Hence, there should be proper security as per the prescribed standards.” he added.