Lucknow’s Kaiserbagh reports 14 new cases

Lucknow: Fourteen corona positive cases were reported on Wednesday from the Uttar Pradesh capital’s Kaiserbagh area taking the city tally to 276. Patients who are over 60 years of age have been admitted to the KGMU while the rest have bene admitted to the Lok Bandhu hospital.

The report released by King George’s Medical University (KGMU) clearly indicates that the Kaiserbagh area is now a major Corona hotspot since all 14 cases are from this locality where the state capital’s major vegetable market is located.

More than 70 cases have so far been reported from this locality and adjoining areas. At least 211 patients who have been cured, have been discharged. Lucknow now has 64 active cases, according to official sources.

Source: IANS

