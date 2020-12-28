Lucknow’s new initiative: Flower pots from cow dung

Lucknow, Dec 28 : Buoyed up by the success of the earthen diyas made from cow dung during Diwali, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is now gearing up to make flower pots out of cow dung obtained from the Kanha Upvan animal shelter in Lucknow.

A.K. Rao, Director, animal welfare, said, “We had sold about two lakh diyas during Diwali. Based on the feedback, we are working to improve the quality and will now make flower pots from cow dung. Some NGOs have already shown interest in the product.”

Some other ingredients, including wheat stubble, wood powder, mud and refined flour would be used to give soother texture to the pots.

These cow dung pots would be completely biodegradable and would provide nutrition to the plants grown in them. In fact, they can be used as manure once broken down.

The Kanha Upvan in Lucknow has about 10,000 abandoned cows and use of cow dung in other products would generate funds for the maintenance of the animal shelter.

