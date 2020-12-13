Lucky Ali bowls over internet again; breaks into impromptu gig with ‘O Sanam’

Mumbai: One of the most iconic singers of Bollywood Lucky Ali made headlines and won millions of hearts a few weeks back, when a monochrome clip of him crooning his popular song ‘O Sanam’ went viral. And once again he is all over the internet today for singing the same song in a Goa gig.

In the video, which was first shared by actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Instagram, Lucky Ali can be seen performing the song at an impromptu gig in Goa’s Arambol village. The soulful rendition by Lucky will take you down the memory lane again!

Nafisa Ali captioned the video as, “Lucky Ali live and impromptu at Arambol. At Garden of Dreams.”

Watch the ‘nostalgic’ video below:

The video soon broke the social media platforms where Lucky Ali’s fans showed so much love to the senior singer and his soulful voice. Many, who were part of the gig ‘proudly’ shared the clip as they appeared to be hit by bouts of nostalgia. Check out the reactions below:

The clip which was shared in early November drew a widespread emotional response from fans as he stopped at a line where there is a mention of the word death. Lucky abruptly stops singing when he reaches the line in the second stanza that goes “Mar bhi gaye toh bhool na jaana”.

More about Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali had risen to fame with ‘O Sanam’ from his first album ‘Sunoh’. He then worked on various songs including ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ song ‘Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum’ and ‘Hairat’ from Priyanka Chopra-Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Anjaana Anjaani’.

He had also worked in the movie ‘Sur’ which had his songs, including the hit ‘Aa Bhi Jaa’. Lucky Ali has won many of the top awards in Indian music, including the Best Pop Male Vocalist.