Lucky Ali reveals biggest lesson he learned from pandemic, lockdown

Mumbai: Bollywood’s iconic singer Lucky Ali’s magical and unconventional husky voice was a part of every 90’s kid. He is best known for his songs O Sanam, Tere Mere Saath, Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai, and Mausam, among many others. Yesteryear’s iconic singer off late has been swooning over the internet with his unplugged versions featuring his blockbuster ‘O Sanam’.

Recently, Lucky Ali was also a part of the fundraising music concert, Open Up India Fundraising Campaign, UNDP. In an interview with Indian express, the pop artiste opened up about his pandemic experiences and the lockdown lessons which he learned and much more.

“The biggest lesson during the lockdown was that anything can happen anytime, so if you keep it simple you are better prepared to meet any eventuality,” Lucky said. He further added, “Yes, it was difficult emotionally and financially because when you have responsibilities and people depending on you it becomes a challenge. But it’s good; if things are not tough you will never feel challenged and learn to overcome and solve problems.”

When asked if the pandemic has led him to make any changes as an artiste, Lucky Ali told news portal that instead of doing a concert or virtual concert he prefers to communicate with his audience through music. “As an artiste, I felt that instead of doing a concert or a virtual concert, I should focus on recording my music and putting it out there and expressing my thoughts through music and that would be my communication,” he said.

While he enjoyed a massive fan following and was known for giving some of the most soulful tracks, Lucky Ali has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. Last year, Lucky Ali made headlines with the viral monochrome video and impromptu Goa gig where he was seen playing the guitar and singing O Sanam. Since then we have been listening to all his soulful songs love anthems all over again.

Lucky Ali made his singing debut with the Album Sunoh which later established him as a singer and launched his career. Lucky Ali has lent his voice for multiple commercially successful Bollywood films including Sur, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, and Tamasha.

His song list of Bollywood hits includes Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Aa Bhi Jaa, Hairat and Safarnama. Apart from these, Lucky Ali also did some albums, with popular hits like O Sanam.