‘Lucky’ directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru on completing 20 yrs in industry

Mumbai, Dec 16 : It has been 15 years that the filmmaker duo of Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru made their Bollywood debut as directors with the Salman Khan-starrer, Lucky: No Time For love. Before that, they have had a considerable experience directing music videos. They still love the job of bringing songs alive on screen.

Talking about their 20 years’ journey in the entertainment industry, Radhika Rao said: “I just feel that good stories will work in any era. If your song and its presentation is good, and when you are telling the stories from your heart, then it is bound to connect with the audience. We haven’t seen any change since the time we used to work in the early 2000 and now in 2020. Yes, there are a few changes in costumes, technique and technology but the melody of songs and good stories have always been valued by the audience, even before we started working in this field.”

Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao have directed veteran artistes like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Udhas, Asha Bhosle, Jagjit Singh in music videos since the late nineties. They have also directed films such as “I Love NY” (2015) and “Sanam Teri Kasam” (2016).

Among the hit songs for which they created music videos are Falguni Pathak’s “Yaad piya ki aane lagi” and “Maine paayal hai chhankayee”, Asha Bhosle’s “Jaanam samjha karo”, Pankaj Udhas’ “Chandi jaisa rang hai tera” and, lately, Dhvani Bhanushali’s “Leja re”, “Vaaste”, and “Naayan”, besides B. Praak’s “Besharam bewaffa” among others.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.