Lucky movie actress Sneha Ullal brings out the chef in her

Mumbai: Actress Sneha Ullal who is popularly known for her role in Bollywood movie, ‘Lucky: No Time for Love’ has turned into a home chef during the lockdown.

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the actress can be seen making burgers.

Movie ‘Lucky: No Time For Love’

It may be mentioned that in 2005, Salman Khan had launched the actress with his movie ‘Lucky: No Time For Love’.

Later, the actress tried her luck in Tollywood but she did not get success.

In 2015, she tried to make a comeback with the movie, ‘Bezubaan Ishq’. After the movie, the actress remained out of the limelight.

Some believe that she didn’t get roles while others claimed that she stopped working due to health issues.

