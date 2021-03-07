Lukewarm response to Covid vaccination in Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Residents of the Old City of Hyderabad gave a lukewarm response to the Covid-19 vaccination due to apprehensions.

Lack of awareness and myths are also responsible for the poor rate of vaccination among the residents of the Old City of Hyderabad.

According to a report in Hans India, the government is planning to rope in religious heads and local public representatives to create awareness among the people.

Hospitals for Covid-19 vaccination

In the Old City of Hyderabad, five government hospitals including Osmania General hospital, Malakpet Area hospital, and Nizamia Tibbi Unani hospital are allowed to administer the vaccine. Apart from it, seven private hospitals have been designated as vaccination centers.

Although the exact number of persons who took the vaccine has not been disclosed, an official said that only a few hundred took it.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, the state government on Sunday said that recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Telangana.

As many as 207 people were cured of the virus against 158 new cases as of 8 PM on Saturday.

A maximum of 30 new cases was reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by 15 from Ranga Reddy and 10 Medchal Malkajgiri districts, a government bulletin said.



The total number of cases in the state stood at 2,99,900 while recoveries were 2,96,373 and 1,886 patients were under treatment at different hospitals