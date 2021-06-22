‘Lukhmi, chai ka intezam karte pasha bhai?’ Walkie-Talkie Siraj video gets hilarious response

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has become a fan favourite, thanks to his sensational perfomances in international and Indian Premiere League matches. Though Siraj failed to make it to the playing XI squad in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, the young pacer is managing to grab fans’ attention with his off field antics.

A video of Mohammed Siraj talking on a walkie-talkie caught the attention of the netizens. Siraj’s off-field antics were displayed on the television screen during the broadcast of Day 4 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

The viral snap has triggered meme fest on Twitter with many coming up with hilarious memes and jokes with Hyderabadi touch.

See how Twitter reacted to Mohammed Siraj’s viral video:

Ek plate mutton biryani tayyar rakho lunch k liye. pic.twitter.com/cWwIlNrF7h — T (@its_tabrez__) June 20, 2021

Kohli: can you call Grandhomme



Siraj: Colin Grandhomme pic.twitter.com/4bY7jdVWAD — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) June 20, 2021

Zara Lukhmi aur chai ka intezam karte pasha bhai?… pic.twitter.com/bu3azoJSBC — Varun (@wizardrincewind) June 20, 2021

Shastri: Mahaul kaisa hai match ka?



Siraj: Apni halat kharab hai



Shastri: Ok over and out



Siraj: 49 over aur 2 out pic.twitter.com/LNSyBjraff — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) June 21, 2021

Siraj after seeing the scoreboard:



Call an ambulance, but not for me #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/Pw2nQTkJp1 — Manya (@CSKian716) June 20, 2021

'Oye coach ko uthao oye.. Out ho gaya 200 vala.. bach gaye' pic.twitter.com/QnK2eva3vq — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) June 20, 2021

The final match, which started on June 18, has reached its last day. Due to incessant rain throughout day in Southampton, the play in first and fourth days of the WTC Final was washed out without a single ball being bowled.