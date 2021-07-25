Lulu group chairman appointed vice-chairman of Abu Dhabi’s top govt body

Dubai: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has appointed prominent Indian businessman Yusuffali MA as the vice-chairman of the apex government body for all businesses operating from the UAE’s capital city, making him the only person from India on the 29-member board.

Yusuffali, 65, is the Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group which operates hypermarkets and retail companies in many countries.

Sheikh Mohammed issued a resolution to form a new Board of Directors for the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), chaired by Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Yusuffali as the Vice-chairman.

The ADCCI is the apex government body of all businesses established in Abu Dhabi. It functions as an effective bridge between the government and the business sector.

Each of the business establishments in Abu Dhabi, one of the wealthiest and most influential economic hubs in the region, has to be licensed by ADCCI.

Yusuffali is the only Indian on the 29-member board, which is primarily made up of Emirati business owners and CEOs.

Yusuffali described his appointment as “a very humbling and proud moment” in his life.

“My sincere gratitude to the visionary leadership of this great country and I will strive to do my best towards justifying the great responsibility entrusted upon me. Apart from working for the growth of Abu Dhabi economy & the larger business community, I will sincerely work towards further boosting the Indo-UAE trade relations,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed recently had honoured Yusuffali with the Abu Dhabi Award 2021 , the highest civilian honour for his almost 5-decade long contributions in the fields of economic development and philanthropy.