Lulu Group owner Yusuff Ali donates Rs 25 Cr to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi: Chairman of Lulu Group International, Yusuffali MA on Thursday contributed Rs 25 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) to combat coronavirus.

I have humbly contributed INR 25 Crores to #PMCaresFund to support all relief works in India’s fight against #COVIDー19 @narendramodi @PMOIndia #IndiaFightsCorona — Yusuffali M. A. (@Yusuffali_MA) April 2, 2020

“I have humbly contributed INR 25 Crores to the PM Cares Fund to support all relief works in India’s fight against the COVID-19,” Yusuffali said in a tweet.

LULU GROUP INTERNATIONAL is a highly diversified conglomerate founded by Yusuff Ali M.A, LuLu Group has become a key contributor in the Gulf region’s economic standing with an annual turnover worth USD 7.4 billion. It mainly operates in 22 countries located across the Middle East, Asia, US, and Europe.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created PM CARES Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

The prime minister is the chairman of the trust and its members include the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister.

