Lumpy Skin Disease in animals create panic among farmers

Lumpy skin disease, an infectious viral disease of the cattle is fast spreading which creates panic among farmers.

The fast spread of the disease creates restlessness and anxiety among farmers, cattle breeders.

In this regards, Dr. G Vital of Primary Veterinary Centre, Bhainsa contacted Siasat News and said that the LSD is caused due to Varadie Pox virus.

He further said that there is no proper vaccine or treatment for this virus but Department of Veterinary with the help of government held 10 camps for the cattles under primary and secondary treatment within the limits of Bhainsa Primary Veterinary Centre.

In the beginning, the cattle have cutaneous nodules on the skin of the animal swallow feets and later the nodules are becoming a wound on the skin.

The disease is infecting other animals due to mosquitoes and birds. Animals who have low immune system are dying due to this LSD.

Dr. G Vital appealed to the farmers and cattle breeders not to be panic if their cattle suffered due to LSD and consult Bhainsa Primary Veterinary Centre for vaccine.

This vaccine will provide strength to the animal’s immune system to fight with the virus. He also advised not to consume the meat of the animals which have LSD.