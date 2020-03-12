Lungs of dead victim of COVID-19 found ravaged

A+ A-

Hong Kong: CT Scans and X-ray of COVID-19 confirmed cases show alarming results where the virus have ravaged the victims lungs.

The scans show white patches in the lower corners of the lungs what the radiologist has called ground glass opacity that is the partial filling of air spaces.

According to doctors similar symptoms have been witnessed in patients suffering from SARS and MERS.

A 44-year-old Chinese man who worked at the Wuhan seafood was admitted to hospital on December 25 after suffering severe high fever and cough for almost two weeks.

He was diagnosed with acute pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Despite treatment he died the following week.

His lung condition only worsened over a period of time and the chest X-ray revealed the fluid in the spaces of the man’s lungs became more pronounced over time and displayed ground glass opacity abnormality.

Another CT scan of a 54-year-old woman who got infected by the disease when she travelled to Wuhan, China show the same partial filling of air spaces.

She suffered similar symptoms of high fever, cough and also complained of fatigue, chest congestion for over a week.

Another 45-year-old woman from China’s Sichuan province who tested positive for COVID-19 shows similar patches like the two cases.

Swabs of saliva and mucous from the nose and mouth of a person show positive results when they show symptoms of infection.

The WHO has declared COVID-19 as ‘pandemic’ today.

Italy remains the worst affected country in Europe after China with total number cases rose to 12,462 against previous 10,149 with death toll jumped to 827.

Meanwhile Eight Britons have died due to the disease and the confirmed cases have reached 460 on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also warned against the spread of the disease.