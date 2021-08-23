Luxury cars in Hyderabad: Owners may face action for plying vehicles without paying tax

By Sameer|   Updated: 23rd August 2021 12:31 pm IST
Mercedes-Benz prepares to go all-electric

Hyderabad: Owners of luxury cars who are plying vehicles in Hyderabad without paying tax are likely to face action sooner. Over 100 luxury cars in the city are under the radar of the transport department.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, these cars range from Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, BMW, and Lamborghini.

The transport department has detected such luxury cars in Hyderabad with the help of CCTVs that are installed in every nook and corner of the city.

MS Education Academy

Telangana Today quoted a senior official saying that it took six months to identify such luxury cars.

Earlier, the transport department officials after receiving the tip-off about the tax evasion had knocked on the doors of the police department. Later, the officials have analyzed the footages of CCTVs.

Out of the 17 luxury vehicles seized in Hyderabad last week, most of them were registered in Puducherry and Maharashtra as registration charges in these states are low when compared to other states in the country.

In the entire Telangana state, there are 1023 luxury cars that are plying after paying tax. Out of them, 959 cars are in Hyderabad.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button