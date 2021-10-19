Deepika Padukone owns THESE 5 insanely expensive things

Mumbai: Counted as one of the most sought after actresses in the current times, Deepika Padukone has made herself quite the reputation in Bollywood. She didn’t just stop there though and ventured into Hollywood too with XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside an action stalwart, Vin Diesel.

Following a series of super hits like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon ki Rasleela Ramleela alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika made her debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan and ever since then there is no looking back for her. She has featured in various flicks and her performances were often lauded by both critics and audiences. Some of the notable mentions are — Padmaavat, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Piku and Tamaasha.

Having featured in more than 40 films in Bollywood and some more enthralling projects lined up, Deepika is one of the top-most independent actresses with respect to box-office collections. Accompanied by various brand endorsements, the 35-year-old star reportedly has a net worth of Rs 361 crores.

Being one of the highest-paid actresses with such hefty a net-worth, it is natural to have some really expensive things in her possession. Here’s a list:

1. Tissot Classic Prince Diamonds Watch

With a fascination for fancy wrist-watches, Deepika has in her possession 18 carats of solid rose gold cased watch with diamonds and a silver dial. It is priced at around 8 lakhs.

2. Sassy Handbag Collection

The actress is a proud owner of some of the costliest handbags and she was spotted multiple times flaunting them. With a Hermes Birkin which is priced at 8.3 lakhs, a Fendi Dotcom studded Satchel worth 2.52 lakhs and a Chanel boy flap bag which retails at around 3.45 Lakhs, her collection is one to envy.

3. Luxurious Car Collection

Don’t the kind of wheels you travel on having a story to tell? Especially in the B-town, actors and actresses have their garages filled with some uber-cool pair of wheels. Deepika Padukone is one of the only few members from Bollywood to own a Mercedes Maybach S500, it is reportedly worth Rs 1.67 crore.

With a pair of swanky and luxurious Audi cars namely, the Audi A8 and the Audi Q7, which are reportedly priced at around 1.57 cr and 93.35 L respectively, DP surely does live life queen-size.

The Swanky BMW 5 series is yet another addition to the Chhapaak star’s collection and it costs Rs. 64 Lakhs.

4. Super lavish abode

The 26th floor of the 33 storeyed building is what the actress calls home and it is reportedly priced at a whopping 40 cr. Located in Mumbai, it is a four bedroomed apartment and is much like her, a treat to the eye.

5. Jewels!

It is just not fair to not talk about the Cartier Love bracelets that the actress was seen donning on multiple occasions. It ranges upwards of 4 L and that is not all. The wedding ring that Ranveer Singh had given her is worth a staggering 2 crores and is an emerald cut solitaire.