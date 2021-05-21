LV Prasad institute launches hotline for Black Fungus related queries

Hyderabad: L.V. Prasad Eye Institute introduced a hotline number on Friday, for any queries on Mucormycosis which has now been declared an epidemic .

After COVID-19, it is the next fast emerging threat hence early diagnosis and timely treatment is the best solution. To minimize the delay in accessing timely treatment for patients, L V Prasad Eye Institute has introduced a hotline number – 18002002211. People can call any time on this number between 9:00 am to 6:00 pm from Monday to Saturday for any queries regarding Mucormycosis.

In Telangana, LVPEI has a quaternary eye care centre and three city centres at Hyderabad. LV Prasad also has secondary centres across Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Rangareddy, Kothur and Siddipet. In cases where immediate care is needed, their counsellors will share address of the nearest LVPEI Centre in their vicinity with the caller. For the benefit of patients who cannot travel, the hospital is also offering tele consultation services,” informed Dr Tarjani Vivek Dave, Oculoplasty Surgeon, L V Prasad Eye Institute.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection of the sinuses, eye and brain. The term Black Fungus used for Mucormycosis is a misnomer. Patients with uncontrolled diabetes mellitus or those that have been treated with steroids for COVID-19 infection are most likely to get Mucormycosis. Patients who had required admission and oxygen treatment for COVID-19 are also at a risk. Patients suffering with other immune deficiencies, post organ transplant and those who have suffered extensive burns are also at risk.

The symptoms of the disease includes nasal stuffiness and sinusitis, pain over the sinuses, dental pain, sudden decreased vision or loss of vision, drooping of the upper eyelid (ptosis), swelling over the eyelids ,a black lesion in the mouth or the nose. If any of the symptoms are noticed patients should immediately consult ENT or Eye doctor immediately.

Mucormycosis is a very invasive infection with significant morbidity and mortality. An MRI scan is generally done to find out the extent of Mucormycosis.

Early and localized infections can be treated with sinus surgery, intravenous and local anti-fungal injections followed by a long course of oral anti-fungal medications. Extensively spread of infections require aggressive sinus surgery to clear the internal contents of the cheekbones and injections behind the eye. In a lot of these cases unfortunately, the entire eyeball may need to be removed in order to contain the infection and avoid fatality.