M. Taj Mukarrum assumes charge of Director of Powergrid

Hyderabad: M. Taj Mukarrum has assumed the charge of Director (Finance) of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID). Prior to taking up this assignment, he was working as Executive Director (Finance), Powergrid.

M. Taj Mukarrum has about 35 years of experience in Power Sector which include long-term financial planning, financial concurrence, CAPEX & O&M payments, vetting of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs)/Revised Cost Estimates (RCE), coordination for project financial viability, appraisals by external professional agencies for consultancy business vertical including smart grid and energy efficiency such as electric vehicle charging (eV), energy audits, setting up smart grid cities infrastructure and Railway Electrification Projects.

Since then, he has worked in many capacities at different sites and head-quarters of Western, Southern and northern regions of POWERGRID. He has also been functioning as part-time Director in the following four 100 per cent POWERGRID owned TBCB companies: Parli TL, Warora TL, Varanasi TL, Jawaharpur Firozabad TransmissionLimited and Two JVs: Rinl Powergrid TLT Private Limited and Power Transmission Company Nepal Limited.

After completing B.Com and MBA (Finance), he started his career as a Finance Executive Trainee in October 1984 at NTPC limited and moved to POWERGRID in August 1991.