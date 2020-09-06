Machine gun among arms cache unearthed in J&K’s Doda

Jammu, Sep 6 : A large cache of arms and ammunition, including a Pika machine gun, was recovered from a terrorist hideout in a joint operation carried out by the police and the army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Sunday, officials said.

The operation was launched after security forces received a specific input about a terrorist hideout in the area.

“Based on specific input of a terrorist hideout, a joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched search operation in Chirala, Doda and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition including a Pika machine gun, belted ammunition and belt box. Further search operations are continuing,” an army official said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.