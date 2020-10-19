Machines installed in chimneys at 4,500 factories; 24-hour pollution monitoring (IANS SPECIAL)

By Navneet Mishra

New Delhi, Oct 19 : As part of efforts to combat pollution, the Modi government has intensified monitoring of industries. The environment ministry has made special arrangements for 24-hour monitoring of polluting industries.

Machines have been installed for testing 4,500 industries in the country ranging from toxic fumes coming out of their chimneys to their water discharge. With this, it has become easier to take action by acting on instant information about pollution of all industries from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to the Ministry of Environment.

In fact, a total of 17 types of industries in the country are notorious for causing the most pollution. These include industries related to refinery, cement, aluminum, and distillery. The CPCB has identified 4,500 polluting units associated with these 17 types of industries in the country where online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) is installed. Due to which emissions from industries are now getting relayed in real-time from the State Pollution Control Boards to CPCB. This system provides complete information about hazardous gases from the chimneys of industries.

For example, a continuous 24-hour report is now available about the amount of hazardous gases emitted from industries such as carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide, among others. The online emission monitoring system takes place in both chimney and water discharging industries. Monitoring of all the elements of pollution from these two places is done easily.

Dr Prashant Gargav, Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, told IANS, “There are different standards for every type of industry regarding pollution. The introduction of online emission monitoring system provides real-time information of emissions from industries. The system alerts them if they are found to be in violation of the industry standards. There is action against polluting industries if they still do not improve. These machines are to be installed under self-regulation by the polluting industry units.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.