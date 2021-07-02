macOS Monterey is now available for public beta testers

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple has released the first public beta of macOS Monterey, only a day after releasing the other public betas.

macOS Monterey is an update focused on making features work better together and streamlining workflows across the operating system.

The first public beta of macOS Monterey is likely identical to the second developer beta, AppleInsider reported.

The public builds can be acquired from the Apple Beta Software Programme web portal.

The new operating systems were announced during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

The new features focus on socialising, device customisation and Focus. The second developer beta unlocked SharePlay, a new feature in FaceTime that enables users to share video and music content during a call.

Testers running macOS Monterey can try out the Shortcuts app with Automator actions import and shell scripts.

Other new features include the ability to AirPlay content from an iPhone to the Mac and Live Text in Photos.