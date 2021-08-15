Madagascar’s Town Hall lits up in shades of Indian flag for Independence Day

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 15th August 2021 8:54 am IST
Madagascar’s iconic building, Town Hall, Antananarivo

Antananarivo: Madagascar’s iconic building, Town Hall, here illuminated with the colours of Indian flag on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day.

“Madagascar’s iconic building Town Hall, Antananarivo lit up with the Indian tricolour on the eve of the 75th Independence Day of India #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav,” tweeted the Indian embassy in Madagascar.

The Embassy of India in Antananarivo also lit up in tricolour for the celebration of Independence Day.

India is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking the 75th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Bhutan, on Saturday, reflected saffron, white and green to mark the celebrations for Independence Day.

