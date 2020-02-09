Madarsa students being trained to perform last rites

A+ A-

Hyderabad: At Ashraf ul Madarees, a large Islamic seminary in Saidabad, the students are being given practical training on conducting last rites (Gusool) and burial as per Sunnah and the madarsa gives free services for non-locals and foreigners from Muslim countries. They have performed hundreds of free funeral services so far.

Today, HHF conducted the tadfeen for a 13 year old hafiz e Quran from Bihar who died of blood cancer and brain TB after battling for 6 months.

One thousand hafiz e Quran of the seminary participated in the namaz e janaza and made dua for his magfirath.