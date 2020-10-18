‘Made in Heaven’ actor Arjun Mathur shares his birthday plans

Mumbai, Oct 18 : Actor Arjun Mathur, who is best known for his role in Made in Heaven, has turned a year older on Sunday.

He is currently staying at a resort in a small village, Pavana Nagar, near Lonavala to celebrate his special day.

Arjun recently made his headlines when he was nominated for an International Emmy Award at the upcoming 2020 edition of the global gala.He made the cut in the Best Performance By An Actor list for his role of the gay wedding planner Karan Mehra in the web series “Made In Heaven”.

On celebrating his birthday and theA huge achievement, Karan said: “I am humbled and still under a little shock about bagging a nomination at the International Emmys. I thought my birthday would be a good occasion to drive to Pavana to celebrate both. It is going to be a short trip and a much needed break too. I am really looking forward to having a fun time.”

Arjun was last seen in “Gone Game”, a web show, which he shot at home during the ongoing pandemic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.