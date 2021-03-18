‘Made in Saudi’ initiative to launch on March 28

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to launch a ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative on March 28 aimed at pushing homegrown products to both domestic and international markets, the Saudi press agency reported on Wednesday.

Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Saudi minister of Industry and mineral resources and chairman of the Saudi Export Development Authority, will launch the initiative under the patronage of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman through a virtual event.

Made in Saudi logo will be revealed at the event, “The logo will provide a unified identity for Saudi products and services, representing an official identity to promote Saudi products and services locally and internationally,” SPA said.

The announcement of the ‘Made in Saudi’ program comes out of the Crown Prince’s interest and keenness to support the national products, and to enhance its role in high quality and competitiveness of national products at the regional and global level.

The “Made in Saudi” program is a key driver for achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s 2030 economic vision, which aims to diversify sources of income for the national economy and enhance the position of the Saudi products.