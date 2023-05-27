‘Made in UAE’ air taxis to take to the skies by 2027

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Economy on Friday announced that Odys Aviation, a US-based air taxis manufacturer, has joined its NextGen FDI program to facilitate the launch of a regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The program provides leading companies in high-potential sectors with market entry essentials to smoothly launch and then expand operations in the UAE.

US-based firm developing hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft designed for both regional distances and short-haul “air taxi” routes— Odys Aviation’s aircraft will be able to provide all-electric propulsion for a range of up to 320 kilometer, with a hybrid electric range of more than 1,200 kilometer.

Odys Aviation, to launch a full-scale prototype in 2025, with the aircraft entering into service in 2027.

The move will create more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in the UAE and lead to the export of the first aircraft manufactured under the ‘Made in the UAE’ certification.

Another exciting milestone for our #NextGenFDI program: @OdysAviation, a pioneering hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft maker, has chosen the #UAE as a regional ideal base from which to realize the promise of low-carbon aviation – and potentially change the way we travel forever. pic.twitter.com/D8rhF0j57E — د. ثاني الزيودي (@ThaniAlZeyoudi) May 26, 2023

“The new partnership with Odys Aviation marks another important milestone in the UAE’s journey to create a knowledge-based economy, powered by innovation.” “We see significant opportunities for the operation of Odys aircraft across the UAE in civilian, cargo and civil defence activities, and we look forward to developing a new sustainable, low-carbon aviation sector – from clean energy air travel through to advanced manufacturing and research and development capabilities.” “Our NextGen FDI program is helping to transform the UAE’s advanced manufacturing and industrial sector and create new clusters of excellence around world-changing ideas.” Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade said in a press release.