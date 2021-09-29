Madhapur: Cyberabad Special Operation Team nabs 23 IPL bookies

By Syeda Faiza Kirmani|   Published: 29th September 2021 5:54 pm IST
Hyderabad: A Special Operation Team (SOT) of the Cyberabad police nabbed 23 cricket bookies and seized cash and other items worth Rs. 2.21 crore yesterday on September 28. The police raided various places after receiving information on the illegal activity.

In wake of the Indian Premier League (IPl) 2021, the Cyberabad police was on the lookout for illegal cricket betting rackets and followed information from a credible source.

The SOT nabbed 23 bookies along with 14 betting boards, 8 laptops, 247 mobile phones, 28 smartphones, 4 tabs, 4 TVs, 2 routers, 1 printer, and 5 four-wheeler vehicles from their possession.

The police have reported 7 absconders involved in the racket and have warned youngsters against betting. A press release from the Cyberabad police named 15 gaming applications including Bet 365, MPL, Betway, Dream Guru, My 11 Circle, and Bet 365 among others which are being used by bookies to run illegal betting rackets

The Cyberabad police also warned people to be wary of cybercrimes, theft of bank details, money transfers, and blackmailing using personal details and photos which fraudsters might seek through various methods.

