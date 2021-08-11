Madhavan is ‘only passenger’ in a flight to Dubai – Watch video

Mumbai: Gone are the days when public transport places including airports used to be full with passengers moving here and there. Also, check-in used to be a task before catching flight. But pandemic has changed everything including travelling. Actor Madhavan recently experienced the change. He shared a video in which he showed us the most ‘amusing but sad’ flight of his life when he was traveling from Dubai.

The 51-year-old actor documented his unique journey in a series of videos which he shared on Instagram. Sharing his funny yet sad travel story, R Madhavan can be seen pointing towards the vacant seats of the flight in the first video. He also gave us a glimpse of a deserted Dubai airport and said that he is the only passenger there. In another video, he shared a glimpse of a deserted business lounge of the airport.

Along with the videos, he wrote, “July 26th 2021…Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other… #Amerikipandit shoot in Dubai.”

Scores of people commented his Instagram post. One user wrote, “At first sight for couple of secs I thought…. How much you might have paid for, to book the entire flight!! Silly me…. Hopefully the pandemic ends soon.”

Another one wrote, “This looks out of a horror movie.”

“I can’t believe how much times have changed in just a year and half, it feel like an apocalyptic film Tbh but it is the reality. I can’t imagine how tragic the time can be,” read another comment.

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Tamil film Maara. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ameriki Pandit. He is best known for his performances in films like 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein