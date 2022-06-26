Madhavan trolled for claiming ISRO used Hindu calendar to launch rocket

Hyderabad: Actor R. Madhavan is all set for his directorial debut with ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and he is currently drawing a lot of flak for saying that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) used the Hindu calendar to successfully launch a rocket to Mars for the Mangalyaan mission.

During a promotional event for his upcoming film, Madhavan made the comment in Tamil which was translated by musician T M Krishna.

Madhavan said, “Indian rockets did not have 3 engines (solid, liquid, and cryogenic) which help western rockets propel themselves into the Martian orbit. Since India lacked, they used the information in the ‘Panchangam’ (Hindu Calendar).”

“The ‘Panchangam’ has the celestial map with all information on various planets, the gravitational pull of planets, the deflection of Sun’s flares, etc. Everything was calculated perfectly thousands of years ago and hence the launch was calculated using this information in the calendar,” he further added, “The rocket was launched and it went around the earth, moon, and Jupiter’s moon and ricochet into Mars’ orbit.”

T M Krishna took to Twitter to share Madhavan’s translated comment and captioned it, “Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website. Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam!”

Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website https://t.co/LgCkFEsZNQ

Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam! https://t.co/VsD0xmswR9 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022

Netizens react

Within no time, the comment has gone viral with netizens trolling Madhavan for his comment. One user said, “Such a disappointment to see the man, who was once a poster boy of Tamil romantic movies turn into a WhatsApp uncle.”

While another user said, “The Mangalyan mission was an achievement by ISRO and not a comedy done.”

R.Madhavan has officially become a whatsapp uncle from a chocolate boy. — sini 🦋 (@siniya_says) June 23, 2022

Madhavan is the South Indian version of Akshay Kumar — Ishu (@DimpledJalebi) June 24, 2022

madhavan is the best example for “he’s cute until he opens his mouth” https://t.co/A91dbP8XO6 — Pavitra (@pavitrash_) June 23, 2022

Madhavan’s reaction to trolling

Today, Madhavan reacted to the trolling and took to Twitter to apologize for his ignorance. He tweeted, “I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in tamil. Very ignorant of me. Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission. A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial, Vikas engine is a rockstar.”

🙏🙏I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in tamil. Very ignorant of me.🙈🙈🙈🤗🚀❤️Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar. 🚀❤️ https://t.co/CsLloHPOwN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 26, 2022

A biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is slated to hit the theatres on July 1. Along with Madhavan, the film will also star Surya, Shah Rukh Khan, Simran, and Karina Matas Piper.