Madhuri Dixit garners 22M followers on Instagram

By IANS|   Published: 24th February 2021 1:08 pm IST

Mumbai, Feb 24 : Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has gained a whopping fan following of 22 million on Instagram. She has posted a boomerang video on the video and photo sharing platform, thanking fans for all the love.

She wrote” “22 million stro”g” along with ” “thank y”u” sticker.

Madhuri will next be seen as a judge in the upcoming s”ow “Dance Dee”ane” alongside choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal.

M’dhuri’s popular dances include Ek do teen (Tezaab), Dhak dhak (Beta), Choli ke peeche (Khalnayak). Humko aajkal hai (Sailaab), Chane ke khet (Anjaam), Mera piya ghar aaya (Yaraana), Key sera sera (Pukar), and Maar daala (Devdas).

