Madhuri Dixit gives Rihanna Fenty twist to viral ‘Elf on Shelf’ challenge

New Delhi: Actor Madhuri Dixit on Thursday treated fans with her post on the viral ‘Elf on Shelf’ trend and gave it ‘Riri on Madhuri’ twist. The trend went viral when scores of Hollywood’s brightest stars including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and more took on the ‘elf on shelf’ tradition, which is associated with the Christmas cheer.

Taking on the viral challenge, the ‘Kalank’ star hopped on to social media, and gave the challenge Barbadian singer and actor Rihanna Fenty twist and shared a photo of herself with Fenty on her shoulder. Dressed in a peach pink designer dress, the 53-year old star superposed Fenty striking a crossed legs pose on her shoulder.

Madhuri captioned the post as, “Ri Ri on Madhuri. Did it for the gram #ElfonShelf #ShoulderFriends #MyElf,” using an open smile with X-shaped eyes emoticon.

The post shared by the ‘Devdas’ star garnered more than one lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted.

Earlier, many Bollywood and Hollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra Kerry Washington, Debra Messing, Rakul Preet, and others have taken the viral challenge.

Elf on the shelf is a popular holiday tradition, in which parents place a small elf doll in their home and tell their children that the elf watches over them during the day and reports back to the North Pole at night.

Each morning, after returning from his ‘mission’, the elf is placed in a different location in the home. This year, celebrities are sharing images of themselves with another celebrity super-imposed onto their shoulder. The catch: Like ‘elf on the shelf,’ their names must rhyme.

Source: ANI