Madhuri Dixit Nene clocks 25 mn followers on Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday amassed 25 million followers on the photo and video sharing app Instagram and thanked her fans for their support.

The 54-year-old actor expressed her gratitude to her admirers and followers in a video shared on her official page.

“Twenty five million strong. Thank you everyone for your love & support,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Dixit Nene, a popular 1980s-90s star courtesy films like “Tezaab”, “Dil”, “Sajan”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and “Dil To Pagal Hai”, has made over 1,100 posts giving insight into the personal and professional aspects of her life since she joined Instagram in 2014.

After spending over 30 years in Hindi cinema, she made her film debut in Marathi, her mother tongue, with 2018’s “Bucket List”.

Her latest big screen appearance was “Kalank” in 2019, the same year she turned producer with the Marathi film “15 August”.

Dixit Nene is set to make her digital debut in “Finding Anamika”, a Netflix series in which she plays a global superstar, wife and mother.

She currently serves as a judge on the third season of the Colors TV dance reality show “Dance Deewane”, alongside choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.