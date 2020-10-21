Madhuri recalls working with late Rishi Kapoor, Saroj Khan

Mumbai, Oct 21 : Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday walked down memory lane and recalled working with the late co-actor Rishi Kapoor and late choreographer Saroj Khan in the 1995 release, Yaarana.

The David Dhawan directorial was inspired by the Julia Roberts-starrer “Sleeping With The Enemy” and is still remembered for Madhuri’s hit dance number, “Mera piya ghar aaya”. The number was choreographed by Saroj Khan.

“Working alongside Rishi ji and learning the steps to #MeraPiyaGharAaaya from Saroj ji are some of my fondest memories… Today as we mark #25YearsOfYaraana, remembering both of them. This is dedicated to them and the whole team.”

The film released on October 20 in 1995. Incidentally, “Yaarana” clashed at the box office with the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, which also opened on the same day on the occasion of Diwali that year.

Madhuri shared her post along with a few throwback pictures, in which she poses with Rishi Kapoor and Saroj Khan on the set of the film.

Saroj Khan choreographed a series of superhit dance numbers for Madhuri, including “Ek do teen”, “Dhak dhak karne laga”, “Choli ke peeche kya hai”, “Tamma tamma loge” and “Dola re dola”.

Saroj Khan passed away in July due to cardiac arrest, and Rishi Kapoor died after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia in April.

