Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th September 2020 3:54 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 18 : The Madhurima Tuli and Ssharad Malhotra-starrer short film Pasta will release digitally on September 25. Directed by Vibhuti Narayan, the film is a romantic drama that mirrors the state of urban marriages in India.

“‘Pasta’ is about how a small misunderstanding can ruin a healthy relationship. I was really kicked about the project and about being cast with Ssharad, as I really admire him as an actor. Our director Vibhuti and the entire team was an absolute pleasure to work with,” said Madhurima, former “Bigg Boss 13” contestant, about the film, to be released on Ullu app.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

