Madhya Pradesh: BJP issues whip to MLAs ahead of floor test

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to be present in the assembly for the floor test scheduled for February 16.

The floor test will be held in the MP Assembly to decide the fate of Chief Minister Kamal Nath led Congress government in the state.

Meanwhile, earlier today the Congress MLAs who were lodged in a Jaipur resort following the political crisis in MP arrived at Bhopal airport.

These MLAs were accompanied by senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, who exuded confidence of Kamal-Nath led government winning floor test in the Assembly.

He claimed that BJP is nervous about the floor test.

“We are ready for floor test tomorrow and we are confident of winning it. We are not nervous, the BJP is,” Rawat told reporters here.

On being asked about the rebel MLAs who have supported former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said: “Those (rebel) MLAs are in touch with us.”

Meanwhile, Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh and Shobha Oza arrived at Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s residence.

Congress on Saturday issued a whip to all its MLAs for the legislative assembly session in Madhya Pradesh which is scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 13.

Scindia’s decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers.

Several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of trying to poach its leaders.