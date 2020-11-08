Madhya Pradesh CM orders probe after tribal set on fire

Bhopal, Nov 8 : A day after a tribal man was allegedly burnt alive for not returning Rs 5,000 which he had borrowed from the accused during the lockdown in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday ordered an investigation into the incident.

The victim Vijay Sahariya had a dispute over money borrowed from Radheshyam in Ukavad Khurd of Bumori area of Guna. On this, the accused set Vijay on fire by pouring kerosene on him.

Vijay was admitted to the district hospital in critical condition where he died on Saturday. Police have arrested the accused.

Chouhan said, “Sahariya’s death in Ukavad village of Bamori block of Guna district is extremely gruesome and painful. I extend my heartfelt tributes and comfort to his family. I myself will visit their village to meet the aggrieved family.”

He added, “A thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident and the culprits will get the harshest punishment. No injustice will be allowed towards poor, Dalits and the weak. A legal provision has been made in the state to free the Scheduled Tribes from the clutches of moneylenders, under which all their old illegal debts have been waived. No one will be able to recover these debts from them.”

Source: IANS

