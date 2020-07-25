Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests +tive for COVID

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh; Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes to twitter to inform the citizens that he has been tested positive from COVID.

Posted By News Desk Last Updated: 25th July 2020 2:18 pm IST
Hussain Saify

Bhopal: Chief Minister tweeted,” My dear countrymen, I was having symptoms of #COVID19. Then my test report has come positive. I appeal to all my colleagues who come in contact with me to get their corona test done. People close to me move should go into quarantine.”

In a series of Tweets he adds, “I am following all the guidelines of #COVID19. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor’s advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites Corona. I made every effort to avoid Corona, but people used to meet me regarding many subjects.” 

The Chief Minister promises to monitor the cases via video conferencing in another tweet reads “If COVID-19 is treated on time, then the person will be cured. I have been reviewing the status of the corona infection every evening since March 25. I will try to review Corona with video conferencing as much as possible now.”

The development comes when the state has reported 25,474 cases already.

