Madhya Pradesh Congress Coordination Committee to meet today

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Congress Coordination Committee is scheduled to meet on Saturday.

Nath, Scindia and other party leaders including Digvijaya Singh, Deepak Babaria, AICC Incharge, Meenakshi Natrajan and Jitu Patwari will attend the meeting.

Scindia on Thursday assured to regularise guest teachers stating that he will be their “shield and sword” if all promises in the party’s manifesto were not fulfilled.

“I want to assure you that your demand is included in our government’s manifesto and it is our sacred text. It has been a year for the government. Teachers have to be a little patient. Our turn will come and if not then I assure you that I will be your shield and sword,” said Scindia in an event organised in Kudila village of Tikamgarh district.

“If all promises in the manifesto are not fulfilled, do not think you are alone. Scindia will also hit the streets with you,” he added.

He further said that he has requested the state government to work on eradication of malnutrition in 5 years. “We will remove the blur of malnutrition within our government’s tenure,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh has been reeling under a nutrition crisis. The state tops the list for malnourishment under the age of six in India and around 60 per cent are malnourished, as per international non-profit Save The Children.

Nath hit back at Scindia saying, “Congress manifesto for Madhya Pradesh is for five years which is not completed yet.”