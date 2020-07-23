Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Minister tests Covid-19 positive

The minister also appealed to all the people who came into contact with him to get their coronavirus tests done.

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 23rd July 2020 2:24 pm IST
Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Bhopal:  Arvind Bhadoria, the Cooperative Minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government, has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The minister on Thursday released a video on social media in which he said that he was found positive for the coronavirus.

He said: “Though there were no symptoms, I got my test done as a precaution on Wednesday, and the report has come positive today (Thursday).”

The minister also appealed to all the people who came into contact with him to get their coronavirus tests done.

Bhadoria had participated in many political events in the recent past.

The minister had attended the meeting of the council and also visited Lucknow to pay tributes to the late Governor Lalji Tandon.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close