Madhya Pradesh farmers to get Rs 1,600 crore

Bhopal, Dec 17 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer Rs 1,600 crore to the accounts of 35.5 lakh farmers of the state as relief against the loss to their Kharif crops during the four-level farmer welfare programme and conferences on Friday. He will also attend the state-level conference at Raisen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the meetings at 2 p.m. through video conferencing.

Around 20,000 farmers will attend the conference at Raisen. The farmers, attending the conference at all the levels, will be given detailed information about the beneficial provisions of the new farm laws.

Chouhan on Thursday gave instructions to the District Magistrates regarding the conferences. Apart from the state-level conference, the other conferences will be at the district, development block and gram panchayat levels.

In the other districts, the state cabinet ministers will distribute the relief amount.

Chouhan has instructed the organisers to ensure that social distancing is followed at the conference, all the farmers are wearing masks and the programmes should be conducted with necessary precautions.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.