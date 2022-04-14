Madhya Pradesh: Muslim ex-cop thrashed by police in riot-hit Khargone

Amidst curfew in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone following communal riots that broke out during the Ram Navami processions in the state, a retired sub-inspector was thrashed by cops after he stepped out to speak to the media and narrate his ordeal.

Following the riots, houses of the accused rioters were bulldozed and accounts of Muslims being beaten brutally up by police personnel have surfaced on social media.

Also Read MP: Muslims targetted following Ram Navami rally in Khargone

“Yesterday afternoon, a group of journalists and a team of civilians had come here and we’re asking people about their losses (businesses and vehicles of Muslims were burnt and houses of the alleged rioters were bulldozed by the state). They called me too and share your story,” said the man.

“When I stepped out of my house there were policemen standing in the corner of the lane near the Dharmasala located close by. The locals pointed toward me following which a policeman walked up to me and asked me to get back into my house. When I told him that I was also a police officer he asked me to go to hell and charged his lathi at me,” added the white-bearded man, as he put to display his bruised hands and legs.

#KhargoneRiot



When a retired Muslim cop dared to step out in "curfew" to share the violance he faced in riot to media.



This is how Madhya Pradesh police treat their veterans. @DGP_MP pic.twitter.com/6l6RE3Jdk3 — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) April 13, 2022

In another video that surfaced and has been doing rounds on social media, police officers can be seen brutally thrashing Muslim boys found on the streets of Shankar Nagar, Khargone.

The video was allegedly recorded by a police officer who can be heard giving instructions to thrash the boys. The policemen thrashed the boys hurling abuses at them while accusing them of throwing petrol bombs, during the riots.