UP Madhyamik Shiksha Board declares Class 10, 12 results

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board declared the results of Class 10 and 12 examinations on Saturday.

Riya Jain of Baghpat and Abhimanyu Verma and Yogesh Pratap Singh of Barabanki bagged the first three spots in the High School examination, and Anurag Malik of Baghpat, Pranjal Singh of Allahabad and Utkarsh Shukla of Auraiya are the top three scorers in the Intermediate exam, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

Over 56.10 lakh students had registered for the High School (10th) and the Intermediate (12th) examinations conducted by the board, and over 52.57 lakh examinees had appeared in them.

Announcing the results, Sharma said despite the odds posed by the COVID-19 situation, the UP board was announcing the results in time to help the students plan their future.

The passing percentage this time in the High School examination is 83.31 per cent and in the Intermediate, it is 74.63 per cent, Sharma said.

He said the passing percentage among girl students was better than the boys.

The schedule was announced 10 months in advance and the exams were conducted from February 18 to March 6, Sharma said, adding that evaluation of the answer books was completed in 23 days.

