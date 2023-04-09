Madinah, Dubai named safest cities for solo female travellers

Despite the increasing trend towards solo travel, women still face discussions of safety and equality. After two years of limited travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travellers around the world are eager to get back to exploring.

Saudi Arabia’s city Madinah and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) top the list of some of the best places to travel alone as a woman in terms of safety, work and equality.

InsureMyTrip, one of the leading online travel insurance comparison platforms, ranked 65 cities in terms of cost, safety, gender equality and tourism.

The Saudi city, of Madinah, is declared the safest destination in the world, which secured a 9.29 out of 10 for public safety and a 9.3 out of 10 for “no concern about attacks based on gender”. Similarly, it also has a rating of 82.75 for feeling safe while walking at night alone.

As far as Dubai is concerned, it has topped the charts for being the safest city in the world for solo female travelers, scoring 10 out of 10 for “feeling safe walking at night alone”. He scored an 8.95 for the general safety.

Dubai beat New York for best tourism experience, scoring 9.78 points in the “quality of things to do” category and 5 out of 5 points for TikTok’s popularity.

According to InsureMyTrip, Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, jumped from 60th place in 2022 to 24th place in 2023 in terms of security.

Here are the top ten cities for solo female travellers:

Rank City Country 1 Dubai UAE 2 Madrid Spain 3 Chiang Mai Thailand 4 Antalya Turkey 5 Munich Germany 6 Barcelona Spain 7 Madinah Saudi Arabia 8 Prague Czech Republic 9 Krakow Poland 10 Lisbon Portugal

Here are the top ten safest cities overall

Rank City Country 1 Madinah Saudi Arabia 2 Chiang Mai Thailand 3 Dubai UAE 4 Macao China 5 Heraklion Greece 6 Kyoto Japan 7 Hong Kong China 8 Munich Germany 9 Prague Czech Republic 10 Amsterdam Netherlands

The least safe cities on InsureMyTrip’s list were Johannesburg, South Africa with an overall safety score of 0.55 out of 10 and Kuala Lumpur with an overall safety score of 3.36 out of 10.