Madinah recruits over 9900 workers to serve Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: Ahead of Haj season, the authorities in Madinah, Saudi Arabia have recruited more than 9900 workers to serve pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Madinah Municipality said that they are fully prepared for the launch of their operational plan for the Haj season 2023, with the aim of providing the best possible services to pilgrims.

The authorities have also provided more than 800 machines, other equipment, and field teams round the clock to ensure high-quality municipal services available to the pilgrims.

It also monitors gas stations and highway service centres, as well as barbershops, beauty salons and street vendors to help ensure high levels of hygiene and environmental sanitation through continuous cleaning and disinfection.

The operation plan in Madinah focuses on the city centre, residential areas, mosques and their surroundings, historic Islamic sites and markets.

A group of overseas pilgrims planning to perform Haj in Saudi Arabia at the end of this month continue to land at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah. Passenger traffic is expected to increase by 136 percent compared to last year.

Many pilgrims are keen on visiting Madinah before performing the rituals of Haj to pay their respects to the Prophet and pray at the Grand Mosque.

Madinah attracts Muslim pilgrims as Prophet Muhammad’s mosque and tomb are located it its heart.

What is Haj?

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.