Madonna has been co-writing a screenplay

Los Angeles, Aug 8 : Singer Madonna has revealed that she has been writing a screenplay lately.

The pop diva has been collaborating with “Juno” writer Diablo Cody. In a black-and-white video Madonna has shared, she can be seen sitting at a discussion with Cody, reports metro.co.uk.

“When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do.? Write a Screenplay with Diablo about ?#nuts#iconic#walk#serve#diablo,” Madonna captioned the post.

Their table in front is covered in drafts and different scripts.

Madonna can be heard saying: “All these details are important.”

It wasn’t all work, though. At one point, the superstar singer was in the mood for some fun and games, with two peanuts up her nose.

