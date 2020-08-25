Madras HC sets aside privilege notice to DMK lawmakers

Chennai, Aug 25 : The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the privilege notice issued to certain DMK legislators for bringing packets of a banned tobacco product inside the Assembly and waving them in 2017.

Party President MK Stalin welcomed the court order.

While the Assembly was in session in 2017, Stalin and 20 other DMK lawmakers brought ‘gutkha’ packets inside to underline that the banned product is freely available in the market.

But a breach of privilege issue was raised against these lawmakers and a notice issued to them.

The DMK lawmakers then filed a case in the High Court against the notice.

However, the court said that the Privileges Committee can issue another notice to the lawmakers if it still considers their act a breach of privilege.

Stalin said in a statement that the High Court had protected the “freedom of the lawmakers in raising issues that affect the public” and also their freedom of expression.

Source: IANS

