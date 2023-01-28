Madras Univ disallows screening of BBC documentary, students watch on laptops

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th January 2023 10:18 am IST
Students argue with Madras University officials to screen the BBC documentary in the campus on Friday (Screengrab)

An argument ensued between the students and authorities of the University of Madras on Friday as the latter did not grant permission to the former to screen the banned BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi question’, on the campus premises.

The Student Federation of India (SFI) Madras university wing had planned to screen the documentary but was interrupted by university officials who told them to leave the campus.

“This is a democratic country. Why can’t we watch the documentary? It’s just a movie,” one of the students is heard arguing with a university official.

Vice e-chancellor S Gowri said that the university granted no permission. As a result, students started watching the documentary on their laptops.

