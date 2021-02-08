Madrasa teacher arrested in Kerala for killing son

Thiruvananathapuram, Feb 8 : A madrasa teacher has been arrested in Kerala for allegedly killing her 6-year-old son by slitting his throat, the police said.

The shocking incident took place in Palakkad in the early hours of Sunday.

The arrested teacher, Shahida, 30, is said to be pregnant. The deceased has been identified as Amil.

Her husband Sulaiman was sleeping in another room when the incident happened.

The woman was booked under section 302 of Indian Penal Code.

Palakkad Superintendent of Police R Viswanathan told IANS: “We have arrested the lady and booked her under Section 302 of IPC. However, we are probing all aspects of the case and will press more charges on her if required.”

Sulaiman is an autorickshaw driver, and Amil was the youngest child of the couple.

Subaair, a neighbour, told the media that the family was not superstitious.

